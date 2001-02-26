Appointments at WorldGate, Trevose, Pa.: Peter Mondics,

VP, affiliate sales, promoted to senior VP/GM, TVGateway; Jim McLoughlin,

vice president of affiliate sales and operations, HBO, Bala Cynwyd, Pa., joins as VP, affiliate sales.

Craig Smith,

VP, distribution, WorldNow, New York, promoted to senior VP, distribution and revenue department.

Ona Karasa,

consulting firm owner, Seattle, joins MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash., as VP, development and design.

Victoria Quoss,

senior VP, Microcast Inc., New York, joins Yack, New York City, as GM, marketing and sales.

Stephan F. Knobloch,

manager, PBS Technology Certificate program, Alexandria, Va., promoted to senior director, PBS TeacherLine.