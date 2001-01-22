John DiFronzo,

senior VP, Edge Technology Services Inc., Monroe, Conn., joins eMadison, Monroe, Conn., as executive adviser, technology strategy and alliances.

Appointments at ABCNEWS.com, New York: Bryan Castellani,

executive, finance, promoted to director, finance; Thomasina Nista,

manager, media division, promoted to director, multimedia; Christine Ping

was appointed director, technical production; Randy Stearns,

manager, on-air integration, appointed director, integration and special projects.

Fenton Eng,

creative director, Tourneau, New York, joins FmiTV, Burbank, Calif., as executive VP, operations.