John DiFronzo,
senior VP, Edge Technology Services Inc., Monroe, Conn., joins eMadison, Monroe, Conn., as executive adviser, technology strategy and alliances.
Appointments at ABCNEWS.com, New York: Bryan Castellani,
executive, finance, promoted to director, finance; Thomasina Nista,
manager, media division, promoted to director, multimedia; Christine Ping
was appointed director, technical production; Randy Stearns,
manager, on-air integration, appointed director, integration and special projects.
Fenton Eng,
creative director, Tourneau, New York, joins FmiTV, Burbank, Calif., as executive VP, operations.
