Internet
Appointments at Sonicbox Inc., Mountain View, Calif.: Scott Smith,
founder, Neveric LLC, San Francisco, named CEO; Jon Holtzman,
VP, brand marketing, Cahoots Inc., Brisbane, Calif., joins as chief marketing officer.
Tara Swan,
senior VP, Nickelodeon Online, San Francisco and New York, promoted to executive VP, New York.
Allied Fields
Jason Netter,
senior VP, business development, Netter Digital, North Hollywood, Calif., joins Kickstart Productions, North Hollywood, Calif., as president.
