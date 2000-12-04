Internet
Erik Flannigan,
VP, Mr. Showbiz, Movies.com and Wall of Sound sites, Walt Disney Internet Group, Seattle, named senior VP, non-Disney branded entertainment Web sites, Los Angeles.
Laura Fedele,
Web manager, New Mass. Media Inc., Mass., joins WFUV(FM) New York as Web site director.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.