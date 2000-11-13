

Scott Robinson,

CFO, CareerPath.com, Los Angeles, joins Consumer Broadcast Group, Los Angeles, as president and CEO.

Appointments at AFN Communications, Tulsa, Okla.:

Gordon Martin,

president of carrier services, Williams Communications, Tulsa, Okla., joins as CEO;

Gary Watson,

VP, service delivery and assurance, Williams Communications, named chief operating officer;

Bunker Sessions,

VP, technology, Williams Communications, named chief technology officer;

Bill Hampton,

VP, carrier sales, and officer, Williams Communications, joins as executive VP, sales and marketing.