Internet
Scott Robinson,
CFO, CareerPath.com, Los Angeles, joins Consumer Broadcast Group, Los Angeles, as president and CEO.
Appointments at AFN Communications, Tulsa, Okla.:
Gordon Martin,
president of carrier services, Williams Communications, Tulsa, Okla., joins as CEO;
Gary Watson,
VP, service delivery and assurance, Williams Communications, named chief operating officer;
Bunker Sessions,
VP, technology, Williams Communications, named chief technology officer;
Bill Hampton,
VP, carrier sales, and officer, Williams Communications, joins as executive VP, sales and marketing.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.