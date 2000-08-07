Jon F. Danski, executive VP, finance, Cendant Corp., Parsippany, N.J., joins Interactive Video Technologies, New York, as CFO.

Ken Goldstein, senior VP, Disney Online, North Hollywood, Calif., named executive VP and managing director.

Jeff Johnson, account executive, WCNC-TV Charlotte, N.C., named Internet sales manager for NBC6.com, there.

Brian Tracey, news editor, WSJ.com, New York, joins MSNBC.com, Fort Lee, N.J., as East Coast business editor.

Karen Stavisky, director of sales and support systems, A & E Television Network, New York, named director, online technology, AETN Interactive, there.