Appointments at The Feedroom, New York: Andrea Amiel, field producer, 20/20, ABC, New York, joins as senior producer; Mariana Mensch, associate producer, 60 Minutes, CBS, New York, joins as manager of content partnerships.

Scott Mitchell, chief technology officer, Tunes.com Inc., Chicago, joins HSN as chief technology officer, HSNi, Tampa, Fla.

Appointments at Internet Broadcasting Systems, Mendota Heights, Minn.: Mark Sharockman, business consulting manager, Arthur Andersen, Minneapolis, joins as director of business development, sports, IBS; Kevin W. Smith, director of programming, Midwest Sports Channel, Minneapolis, joins as director of sports.

LiveWave Inc., Newport, R.I.: Peter Mottur, CEO, also named to the board of directors. The following executives take on additional responsibilities as directors on the board of directors: Claude Sheer, chief Internet strategist and president, Ziff Davis Publishing, Newport, R.I.; James Warner, president, iballs LLC, New York; Mark Thaller, general partner, Zero Stage Capital, Cambridge, Mass.

Brian S. Dean, VP, strategic marketing, Vela LP, Dallas, joins ViewCast.com Inc., Dallas, as VP of marketing.