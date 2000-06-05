Trending

Appointments at Internet Broadcasting Systems, Minneapolis: Shannon Hart, regional sales manager, ksnt (tv) Topeka, Kan., ksnw (tv) Wichita, Kan., and kmtv (tv) Omaha, Neb., joins as general sales manager; Jeff Ziel, technical launch project manager, named technical director; Jay Lieberman, launch/ channel Web producer, named launch production director.

Kelvin Duckett, president, motion-capture operations, Medialab, Los Angeles, joins Tribe Studios, Los Angeles, as CEO and president.

Appointments at Tribune Ventures, Chicago: Lisa L. Wiersma, director of development, named VP; David Kniffin, director, named VP, Tribune Ventures, New York.