Michael A. Silver, VP, new media, Tribune Broadcasting, Chicago, named VP, strategy and development, Tribune Interactive.

Jim Hughes, senior VP/GM LAUNCH.com, Los Angeles, joins IFILM Networks, Hollywood, Calif., as senior VP.

Lara Edelbaum, director of distribution, Pseudo Programs, New York, joins CameraPlanet.com, New York, as VP, business and strategic development.

Appointments at Internet Broadcasting Systems, Detroit: Rick Hawkins, new media sales manager, FREEP.com, Detroit, joins WDIV(TV) Detroit, as general sales manager; Tom Mahoney, sales director and senior account manager, Orlando Predators, Orlando, joins WESH(TV) Daytona Beach, Fla. (Orlando area), as account executive; Susan Inglis, Web production specialist, Vallon, Minneapolis, joins as Western region producer.