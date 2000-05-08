Appointments at Abuzz Technologies Inc., Cambridge, Mass.: John A. Capello, VP, products, named GM, Russell A. Neufeld, software architect, named CTO.

Larry M. Kramer, agent, William Morris Agency, New York, joins Pseudo Programs Inc. as COO, there.

Appointments at DME Interactive Holdings Inc., New York: Mark J. Herlitz-Ferguson, managing partner, MBIIC Capital LLC, New York, joins as president; Carlton Charles, VP, assistant treasurer, Joseph E. Seagram & Sons, New York, joins as CFO; Tracy E. Tramel, content producer and manager, marketing and promotions, MSBET, Washington, joins as VP, content groups.