Susan Scott, VP, business development, FOX Channel, New York, joins The FeedRoom.com, as VP, sales, there.

Richard P. Ramirez, broadcast and multichannel business consultant, RPR Media Consultants, Montclair, N.J., named president and CEO, traffic.com, Camp Hill, Pa.

Thea Iberall, Ph.D., managing director, Entertainment Technology Center, School of Cinema-Television, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, named chief scientist/VP, engineering, United Internet Technologies, there.

Spence Bovee, VP, business development, Wavo Corp., Los Angeles, named VP, broadband and convergence, Playboy.com, there.

Louis Broome, broadcast and Web producer, KCTS-TV Seattle, joins Honkworm International, there, as creative director.