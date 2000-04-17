Appointments at SmallWorld.com, New York: Leigh J. Randall, strategy consultant, McKinsey & Co., New York, joins as executive VP, corporate development and general counsel; Peter Strauss, CTO, Sticky Networks, New York, joins as CTO; Leslie Andrews, manager, marketing activities, ESPN.com, New York, named VP, marketing.

Rachael Shapiro, free-lance director and consultant, named VP, marketing and creative affairs, Reelplay.com, Santa Monica, Calif.