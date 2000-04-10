Joan Esposito, WMAQ-TV Chicago, joins AssignmentEditor.com as member, board of directors, there.

Appointments at Jones Direct Ltd., Englewood, Colo.: Debbie Stark, national account manager, named product manager, radio Web sites; Sherrie Lotito, communications manager, JonesKnowlege.com, named managing editor; Kathleen Rice, product manager, superaudio cable radio service, named product manager, country music; Jimmy Oldham, director, new media, TVG Network, Broomfield, Colo., named product manager, country lifestyle.