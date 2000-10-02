Appointments at Internet Broadcasting Systems: Don Fowler,

Internet sales manager, AccessOK.com, Oklahoma City, joins as general sales manager, ChannelOklahoma.com, Oklahoma City; Andrew Wyatt,

owner, WWWyatt Communications, Albuquerque, N.M., joins TheNewMexicoChannel.com, Albuquerque, N.M., as general sales manager.

Associations/Law Firms

Appointments at The Ad Council, New York: Kelly Apostolidis,

manager, commercial clearance, FOX Family Worldwide, New York, joins as manager, national media development; John Boal,

advertising and public relations consultant, Burbank, Calif., joins as West Coast media outreach manager, Southern Calif.; Constance Gerard,

human resources director, Trinity Real Estate, New York, joins as VP and director, human resources.