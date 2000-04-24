INTERNET
Edward L. Hanapole, consultant, digital media solutions, IBM, New York, joins New York Times Digital as chief information officer, Internet division, there.
Norman Pattiz, chairman, Westwood One, Culver City, Calif., elected board chairman, Interpacket Networks, Santa Monica, Calif.
Appointments at Hollywood.com, Hollywood, Calif.: J.C. Logan, senior designer, named art director; Joyce Shelby, associate producer, named production manager; Steve Ryfle, news writer, named senior writer.
Caroline Mendoza, senior publicist, Sci-Fi Channel, New York, named manager, corporate communications, Priceline Webhouse Club, Stamford, Conn.
Eileen Maura Murphy, VP, communications, ABC News, New York, named VP, corporate communications, Primedia Inc., there.
Maria Hale, launch director, Excite Canada, Toronto, named managing director, ChumCity Interactive, there.
Jim Samples, senior VP and GM, Cartoon Network Latin America, Buenos Aires, Argentina, named GM, Cartoon Network Online, Atlanta.
Appointments at Eruptor.com, Marina Del Ray, Calif.: Roland Poindexter, VP, programming, FOX Kids' Network, Los Angeles, joins as VP, development; Adam Langsbard, director, marketing, Sony Pictures Consumer Products, Los Angeles, joins as VP, e-commerce.
