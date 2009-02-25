International TV Academy Taps Sutton As Secretary

Filed at 1:35 p.m. EST on Feb. 25, 2009

Simon Sutton, president of programming distribution and international at HBO, has been named secretary of The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. He succeeds DLT Entertainment president Don Taffner, who will remain on the academy's executive committee.

"We're pleased to have Simon, a long-standing friend and advocate of The International Academy even more involved with the organization as our Secretary," said Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the Academy, in a statement announcing the appointment.

As president of programming distribution and international for HBO, Sutton is responsible for overseeing worldwide distribution of programming through its HBO International, HBO video, international television distribution and domestic distribution business.

The International Academy, which administers the International Emmy Award, represents more than 600 broadcasters in nearly 70 countries.