The International Federation of Journalists expressed concern last week over "disturbing tactics" by police, who disguised themselves as journalists to lure a gunman out of a Luxembourg nursery school where he was holding 25 children and their teachers ho

The International Federation of Journalists expressed concern last week over "disturbing tactics" by police, who disguised themselves as journalists to lure a gunman out of a Luxembourg nursery school where he was holding 25 children and their teachers hostage. The man was reportedly shot by a policeman disguised as a reporter using a gun hidden in a fake camera. "All journalists will be pleased that this horrifying threat to the lives of young children was ended without further bloodshed," said Aidan White, general secretary of the federation, "but we also believe strongly that police should not pretend to be journalists. Cameramen are always potential targets when filming in dangerous conditions. Incidents like this may put them even more at risk from trigger-happy criminals or security forces who may suspect their motives."