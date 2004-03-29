International ATAS Wants Its MTV

The International Academy of Arts & Sciences is giving its Founders Award to MTV International.

The company is being honored both for "revolutionizing music on TV" and for its work in the fight against AIDS through its Staying Alive campaign.

In 2003, according to the academy, the campaign, which includes documentaries, PSAs concerts and other material on AIDS/HIV issues, reached 938 million viewers or almost three-quarters of the TV households on earth.

MTV will get the award Nov. 22 in New York.

