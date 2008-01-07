International Academy to Add Telenovella Category

In a nod to the growing popularity of the telenovella, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences added a new Emmy Award for excellence in telenovellas produced and aired -- at least initially -- outside of the United States.

The first award will be handed out Nov. 24 at the International awards ceremony in New York.

Telenovellas make an even dozen International Emmys, joining those for best actor and actress; children/young people; comedy; current affairs; documentary; drama; news; nonscripted; and TV moive or miniseries.

“The telenovela genre has grown into a global phenomenon that has inspired hit shows in Europe, Asia and North America, as well as Latin America,” Academy president Bruce Paisner said in announcing the new award.