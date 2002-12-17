Interep withdraws stock offering

Radio ad shop Interep National Radio Sales Inc. has pulled the plug on a

financial move slated to raise up to $19 million.

Interep withdrew a registration statement for 6 million shares that was

initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in September.

At the time, Interep's stock was trading at $3.25 per share, but it subsequently fell as

much as 40 percent to $2, although it has rebounded to $2.50 each.

The company explained simply that it doesn't intend to conduct the offering.

Interep was, however, able to borrow $10 million last

month.