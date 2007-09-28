Interactivity Cited As “Key” For All Demos

User-generated content and mobility were the hot topics during Thursday morning’s first panel, featuring executives from MTV Tr3s, Comcast,POPSolutions, Latin2Latin, Turner and AOL.

Speaking about digital distribution, Lucia Ballas-Traynor, senior VP and GM of MTV Tr3s, stressed the importance of new technologies, among which mobile is key to the network’s target demo: “We don’t look at mobile as a tune-in mechanism,” she said. “Interactivity between the viewer and the network is a key to success and engagement.”

But while young consumers are MTV Tr3s target audience, multigenerational families are also embracing new platforms. Mauro Panzera, senior director multicultural marketing at Comcast, told the audience how orders for the operator’s On Demand en Español service took off after Comcast broadened its lineup of movies, music and children and sports programming.

With about 100 hours of content, the on-demand service was delivering up to 750,000 orders a month. By adding more movies and music, and appealing to a broader range of viewers than the young adult demos so often targeted by such technology, it boosted viewership to 1.5 million views a month, according to Panzera.

Referring to an unexpected jump in the adoption of technology and innovation in Latin American in the past 10 years, Panzera said, “We went from the donkey to the jet.”