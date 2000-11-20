Interactive TVs open access
No stripping of competitors' interactive "triggers" or degrading of return-signal speed.
"Fair price" for unaffiliated providers' functions on the set-top, headend or other parts of cable infrastrucure.
Competing content cannot be forced to share screen with AOLTV or Time Warner logos.
Non-AOL-Time Warner content must be allowed to establish "e-wallet" functions that allow viewers to make on-screen purchases without re-entering credit card and other personal data.
"Click-through" data generated by viewers of competing TV networks may not be intercepted or shared by AOL-Time Warner
Limit AOL-Time Warner's share of revenue splits from interactive purchases.
