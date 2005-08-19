Interactive TV Honors Announced

Cablevision Systems and TV Land have won Interactive TV Emmy Awards, the Academy of National Television Arts & Sciences announced Friday.

The awards recognize creative excellence in interactive TV content, applications or services that have been deployed in the past year.

TV Land won the award in the program category.

The award acknowledged the network’s “2005 TV Land Awards All Access Pass” that allowed broadband users access classic and contemporary TV footage, as well as trivia and games. A companion to TV Land’s annual awards gala, the “All Access Pass” was hosted by former Partridge Family kid star Danny Bonaduce.

Cablevision’s iO digital cable service won in the “non-program” category. The service was cited for its interactive features and its video-on-demand function that transforms VOD “from a generic and sterile service to a colorful and graphic destination.”

The awards will be presented during the Primetime Creative Arts Show on Sept. 11 at the Shine Auditorium in Los Angeles.