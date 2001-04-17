Interactive Bingo show being pitched

Bingo Television, a prospective game show strip, is currently getting pitched to stations for a fall 2001 launch.

A pilot of the series, giving the viewers at home a chance to nab cash and prizes, was recently completed. Initial proposals for the series, produced by U-Dub Production and distributed by Mansfield Television Productions in association with Mark Anthony Entertainment, were introduced at January's NATPE.

Viewers get Bingo cards either on the show's Web site, local retail sponsors, or by mail. Potential winners are then told to call a toll-fee number to score prizes. There's a chance winners could be interviewed on the show. - Susanne Ault