Intelsat plays the NHL
By Staff
Intelsat, the satellite carrier, announced a contract with the National Hockey League to distribute its new high-definition channel to cable headends across the U.S. via Intelsat's Galaxy 15 satellite.
Intelsat currently transmits over 26 HD channels globally, including HD feeds for Fox, ESPN and HBO. —G.D.
