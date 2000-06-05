Intelsat, infoLibria go to the Edge
Intelsat and InfoLibria have demonstrated Live Edgecasting, a process the two companies say allows service providers to host live, revenue-generating Web video events via satellite.
The demonstration used Intelsat's geostationary satellite system working with InfoLibria's distribution systems to deliver live streaming media in near broadcast quality. Live Edgecasting enables live video and audio to be uplinked to a satellite network, bypassing the Internet, which can have congestion problems.
