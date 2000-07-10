Intels Barrett to keynote CES

Intel President and CEO Craig Barrett will deliver the technology keynote address at the 2001 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next January.

Barrett, who joined Intel in 1974 as a technology-development manager and became president in 1997 and CEO in 1998, will deliver his speech Friday, Jan. 5, the night before CES officially opens, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Las Vegas Hilton Theater.