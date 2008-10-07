Intel to Sponsor CBS Debate Webcasts

CBS Interactive announced that Intel Corporation will be the sole sponsor for the CBSNews.com and CNET.com live Debate Webcasts scheduled to run online immediately following each of the two remaining Presidential debates.

The sponsorship, which began Oct. 2 with the Vice-Presidential Debate in St. Louis, will continue with the second Presidential Debate in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday night and conclude with the final Presidential Debate in Hempstead, NY on Oct. 15.

"We're proud to be sponsoring the Debate Webcasts and are very pleased with the first sponsorship, which gave us the opportunity to showcase Intel and Intel's technology innovation in a contextually relevant manner to this engaged and increasingly enthusiastic audience,” said Intel director of corporate media, Kathleen Malone in a statement.

Anchored by CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric, the 30-minute Debate Webcasts feature interviews, analysis from the CBS News political team, reactions from uncommitted voters and responses to questions submitted by viewers across the country.

"These webcasts have become an incredibly powerful way for people to participate in the journalistic process,” Malone said, “by submitting questions that Katie Couric and the CBS News political team then bring directly to their interview subjects, including political leaders and pundits.”

