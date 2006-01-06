Intel Has NBC Olympics Inside

Intel has struck a deal with NBC Universal to deliver NBC network content, beginning with"highlights of Winter Olympics coverage, to PCs and laptops with Intel inside.

That will be followed by content from the spring and fall seasons, according to NBC. A network spokesman had not returned calls at press time about just what that content would be and whether it would be clips, promos and behind-the-scenes fare or full episodes.

The Olympic on-demand content will be available only to Intel powered PCs and accessible via a portion of the NBCOlympics.com site called Your NBCOlympics.comMoments that was jointly developed by NBC and Intel.