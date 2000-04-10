Intel to give away DTV technology

Intel plans to license its technology for producing enhanced DTV content without charge to any interested broadcaster or equipment manufacturer, according to an industry source. The chip manufacturer, which is currently collaborating with NBC and PBS on enhanced DTV programming, will announce the royalty-free licensing of its "Data Enhancement Framework" this week at NAB. The technology provides templates that allow content creators to develop multimedia content for inclusion in DTV programming. Intel's move should gain support this week when a leading computer maker unveils a bold program to include DTV receiver cards in PCs.