Intel, Comcast collaborate on home network
Chicago - Intel Corp. and Comcast Cable struck a deal to develop and test a suite of home networking products, including a residential broadband "gateway" and a cable modem.
The two companies unveiled plans to create an integrated home network of broadband functions and will co-market Comcast's broadband service and Intel's hardware and software. The companies' Web access strategy focuses on producing a low-cost cable modem. Plans for deployment and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Home networking will move Comcast customers one step closer to our vision of the broadband-enabled house," said David Juliano, senior VP of Comcast's online unit, in a prepared statement. - Richard Tedesco
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.