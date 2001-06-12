Intel, Comcast collaborate on home network

Chicago - Intel Corp. and Comcast Cable struck a deal to develop and test a suite of home networking products, including a residential broadband "gateway" and a cable modem.

The two companies unveiled plans to create an integrated home network of broadband functions and will co-market Comcast's broadband service and Intel's hardware and software. The companies' Web access strategy focuses on producing a low-cost cable modem. Plans for deployment and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Home networking will move Comcast customers one step closer to our vision of the broadband-enabled house," said David Juliano, senior VP of Comcast's online unit, in a prepared statement. - Richard Tedesco