Insight takes over Mediacom's local-sales op
Insight Communications Co. Inc. is taking oversight of Mediacom Communications Corp.'s local-ad-sales operations in Illinois.
The partnership covers about 80,000 subscribers in the state, concentrated in the Peoria, Champaign/Springfield and Quincy DMAs.
These Mediacom systems were formerly managed by Cox Communications Inc.
