Insight, Medicom restart Web hook-ups

MSOs Insight and Mediacom signed on to a deal that restarted connection of
new high-speed data customers through Excite@Home.

The Internet company, which is in Chapter 11, stopped provisioning new customers because it was costing too much money.

Cable operators have generally agreed to cover more of
the cash outlay.

Comcast, Cox and AT&T have signed similar agreements. - John M. Higgins