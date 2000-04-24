Insight launches Commerce

Insight Communications has agreed to deploy Commerce.TV's interactive e-commerce technology in selected markets. Insight will make the service available on its Digital Gateway service, allowing customers to purchase merchandise and respond to advertisements using their standard digital set-top remote controls. Commerce.TV will be integrated into Insight's Motorola DCT-2000 digital converter boxes. Commerce.TV uses what it calls a Commerce Control Network to handle television-generated e-commerce from purchase to order fulfillment and tracking. Insight is the first MSO to deploy Commerce.TV, which is based in Dedham, Mass.