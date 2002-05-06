Insight goes public
Cable MSO Insight Communications Co. Inc. has agreed to carry the digital
signals of public TV stations on its systems.
The agreement -- which covers 31 stations, primarily in Illinois, Kentucky,
Indiana and Ohio -- includes carriage during the transition from analog to
digital, carriage of high-definition television and carriage of multicasts, as
well as program-related material, and it allows for the possibility of carriage
of more than one noncommercial station in a market if they provide
differentiated services to distinct audiences.
The deal was struck between Insight, PBS and the Association of Public
Television Stations.
Noncommercial stations have until May 2003 to get digital signals up and
running.
