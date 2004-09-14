Insider Leads Syndie Launchers

Monday was officially syndie premiere day, and Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight spin-off, The Insider, opened as the highest-rated new show of the season, averaging a 2.6 rating/5 share.

Overall, the show was down 7% from its time period average (2.8/6) and down 16% from its average lead-in (3.1/7). That was after the show got pushed into the middle of the night in Atlanta; Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee; and Orlando by ABC’s Monday Night Football. Insider did particularly well in the two big markets, New York and Los Angeles.

In fact, all of the new shows were down from their average lead-in and most were down by double-digits.

Overshadowing most of syndication's new launches, King World's The Oprah Winfrey Show scored a mammoth 10.1/24 for her car giveaway show, crushing all other syndicated programs on Monday.

Buena Vista’s The Tony Danza Show opened strong with a 2.1/7. Danza was up 14% from its year-ago time period average (1.8/6), though down 5% from its lead-in (2.2/8).

NBC Universal’s Home Delivery averaged a 1.1/4, down 31% from its time period average (1.6/5) and down 21% from its lead-in (1.4/5).

Warner Bros.’ The Larry Elder Show got off to a slow start with a 0.9/3. Overall, Elder was down 31% from its year-ago time period average (1.3/4) and down 36% from its average lead-in (1.4/.5).

Twentieth’s Ambush Makeover, which launched nationally on Monday, also averaged a 0.9/3, down 36% from its year-ago time period average (1.4/4) and down 25% from its lead-in (1.2/4).

October Moon’s That’s Funny, cleared only in a handful of metered markets, averaged a 0.9/2, down 36% from its year-ago time period average (1.4/3) and down 25% from its average lead-in (1.2/3).

Sony’s Life & Style averaged a 0.6 rating/2 share, down 40% from its time period average (1.0/3) and down 25% from its lead-in, which averaged a 0.8/3. Finally, Sony’s Pat Croce: Moving In averaged a 0.5/2, down 44% from its time-period average (0.9/3) and down 17% from its lead-in (0.6/2).

Three off-net shows also premiered: Twentieth’s Malcom in the Middle, Paramount’s Girlfriends and Twentieth’s Yes Dear.

Malcolm averaged a 2.2/4, down 24% from its year-ago time period (2.9/6) and down 12% from average lead-in 2.5/5. Girlfriends was a 1.3/3, down 13% from its time period average 1.5/3 and down 7% from its lead-in (1.4/3). Yes Dear averaged a 0.7/2, down 46% from its time period average form a 1.3/4 and down 22% from its lead in (0.9/2).