Insider Gets Pat-Less Plug

Until Pat O’Brien’s contract is up with NBC and Access Hollywood, Paramount can’t use him to promote its new access show, The Insider.

So Paramount and ad agency Colby International came up with a novel promo that lets viewers know he’s coming, yet doesn’t use O’Brien to promote anything.

And it even tweaks NBC. Set to a hip-hop beat, the jingle goes: "The Insider’s got the host with the most. Think hat. Think cat. Think cool. Think cat. Think PhAT. If you wanna guess his name, we can’t stoP thAT." Get it?

The promo shipped last week for stations to start using on Aug. 23.