Insider, Danza Lead Launches

Nielsen Media Research numbers (four-day, weighted metered-market averages, primary runs only, to be exact) are in for the eight first-run shows and three off-nets making their national syndicated debuts Sept. 13.

The Insider, Tony Danza and Larry Elder all ended the week on a high note, boosting their averages. The Insider, highest rated of the new shows had its best day yet on Thursday 2.6 rating/5 share, with new highs in Philly (5.1/8), Pittsburgh (7.3/12), Denver (5.6/10) and Raleigh-Durham (7.4/11). It ended the week with a four-day average of a 2.5/5.

Tony Danza's new talker won its time period in three of the top four markets -- New York, Chicago and Philadelphia -- improving its time periods by 35%, 7%, and 27%, respectively on its way to averaging a 1.8/6 for the four days.

Larry Elder has gone from a .9/3 on Monday to a 1.2/4 on Thursday, a 33% increase and a 1.1/4 average for the week.

Home Delivery also averaged a 1.1/4 for the week, but remained relatively consistent over the four days.

Ambush Makeover inched up, averaging a 1.0/3 after debuting with a .9/3.

That's Funny is averaging only a mildly amusing .7/2 in only a handful of markets.

Pat Croce Moving In has his own flat, a .6/2 for each of his first for days. Life & Style, from the same distributor, also averaged a .6/2.

In the off-net arena (weighted metered-market averages for all runs), Malcolm in the Middle was actually on top with a 2.1/4 average for its first four days, followed by Girlfriends at a 1.1/3 and Yes, Dear at a 0.8/2.

