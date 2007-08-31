Insider Adds Correspondent

Thomas Roberts, who had been an anchor at CNN Headline News, has joined CBS' syndicated magazine show, The Insider, as a correspondent.

Before joining CNN in 2001, Roberts had been a local station anchor, including at KLKN-TV Lincoln, Neb.; WFTX-TV Fort Myers, Fla., and WAVY-TV Norfolk, Va.

Based in L.A., Roberts will join the program Sept. 10 when its new season debuts. He will have his own segment, "Rumor Report," as well as being a general assignment reporter.