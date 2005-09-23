Inside Tracks To Fox's WNYW

Fox-owned WNYW New York is adding King World's syndicated news mag, Inside Edition, to its lineup starting Monday, Sept. 26.

The show, which had been airing at 4:30 a.m. on WPIX New York, will be slotted at noon. It bumps a second run of syndicated news mag, A Current Affair, from noon to 12:30 (Affair's primary run is at 6:30 p.m.). Affair, in turn, repaces a third run of Judge Hatchett, which WNYW is burying.

A second edition of Edition will air at 1:30 a.m., plus a Sunday 1 a.m. run.

The station expects to move the primary run of Edition to 4 p.m. in late October, bumping one of two episodes of Family Feud, which has been doubling up at 4-5.

Affair, which is distributed by Fox sibling Twentieth, will eventually fade away and be replaced by a Geraldo Rivera-hosted show.