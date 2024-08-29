‘Inside the NFL’ Has New Night, New Philosophy, New Analyst

Inside the NFL, which kicks off season two on The CW August 30, occupies a new night, and will deploy a new philosophy. The show had been on Tuesdays, and had a recap role in its rookie season on the network. This year, it’s on Fridays, with wrestling show WWE Next moving into the Tuesday slot, and will preview the games set for the weekend.

“We’re in a position to look ahead and highlight the games coming up,” said Steve Menzel, Inside the NFL showrunner. “It’s an opportunity to look ahead and set the stage for Sunday.”

The Friday time slot is not the only new thing about the show. Bill Belichick joins Inside the NFL as an analyst, with Chad Johnson and Chris Long. Ryan Clark is host.

Menzel said Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as coach of the Patriots, and two more as defensive coordinator with the Giants earlier in his career, brings “a wealth of football knowledge” to the program, and an eagerness to discuss the latest NFL news. “He’ll talk to anybody and everybody about football, and he can do it all day long,” he said. “To hear him sit there and talk about football is a treat.”

Every episode will see Belichick pick his game of the week and “deliver the game plan and key coaching points for one of the two teams,” said Menzel. “He’ll create the vibe he had when he would address his team in meetings.”

When it was announced that Belichick was joining the program, Dennis Miller, The CW president, said, “Bill Belichick joining Inside the NFL is a true game-changer for this storied franchise and The CW. Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched. Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long.”

Both Johnson and Long played for Belichick, so the analysts know each other. Johnson’s final season in 2011 was with the Patriots, while Long played for the team in 2016.

Menzel noted how Clark is adept at switching from his host role to more of an analyst position alongside Belichick, Johnson and Long. He cited a “second to none” work ethic for the host. “Ryan’s preparation and ability to speak from the player perspective and be the host is pretty unique,” he said.

Inside the NFL debuted on HBO in 1977 and moved to Showtime in 2008, then Paramount Plus in 2021. The CW represents the first time the program is on a broadcast network.

The new rules around kickoffs, designed to get more kicks returned and fewer touchbacks, will be discussed. So will the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl in 2023 and 2024.

But Menzel said Inside the NFL won’t overdo the Chiefs angle. “We’ll make sure we give equal time to the 31 other teams,” he said.