The Inside Story

Staying competitive is a hallmark of 15-year-old Inside Edition. So the King World show is sprucing up.

It plans an aggressive promotion and marketing campaign, upgraded its

technology and added on-air talent: CNN's Jim Moret in Los Angeles and

IEalum Diane McInerney in New York.

It's building on success.

Inside Edition is coming off its best

year since 1999, averaging 3.5 in households season-to-date. Helping it in at

least 27 of the 56 metered markets is King World powerhouse

Oprah. She's seeing her best ratings in five

years. On those 27 stations, Oprah runs in

close proximity to Inside Edition.

The steady rise is showing up in key demographics, with women 18-34

jumping to 1.4 this year, up from 1.1 in the 1999-2000 season. Likewise,

Inside Edition has jumped from 1.5 to 1.8 in

women 18-49 and from 1.7 to 2.1 in women 25-54 over the same five years.

Executive Producer Charles Lachman attributes the improvement to

creating a faster-paced show. "Back in 1999, our stories tended to be longer,"

he says. "While they are still comprehensive and in-depth, which is what

viewers want, they also are tighter."

In addition, Inside Edition clicked

with stories more akin to Dateline and

20/20 than Access

Hollywood and ET, giving it a

niche in access.

But the face-lift is also attributable, in part, to Paramount launching

another magazine show, The Insider, which

debuts Sept. 13. Lachman may wonder if the country needs another entertainment

magazine show, but The Insiderwill shake up

the mix.

Even coming off a high-rated year, Inside

Edition wants to ensure it stays on the radar with

The Insider. IEhas created a marketing campaign, shot in

high-definition, that will air on broadcast stations, cable networks and radio.

Moira Coffey, King World's executive vice president of research, says

the addition of a new show to access will make the landscape more competitive

for everyone.

"I have a concern that The Insider

will dilute and diminish the ratings across the genre," Coffey says. "But we

are probably in the best position to defend ourselves. We are firmly

established as something different."