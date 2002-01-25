Trending

Inside Politics returns

By

Cable News Network will return Inside Politics with Judy Woodruff to the air on the eve of President Bush's State of the Union address Tuesday, following a
four-month hiatus after Sept. 11.

CNN said it has updated the show with new segments: "On the Record," a
newsmaker interview; "Inside Buzz," an insider's look into politics; and "Back
Page," an unconventional look at politics.