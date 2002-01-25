Inside Politics returns
Cable News Network will return Inside Politics with Judy Woodruff to the air on the eve of President Bush's State of the Union address Tuesday, following a
four-month hiatus after Sept. 11.
CNN said it has updated the show with new segments: "On the Record," a
newsmaker interview; "Inside Buzz," an insider's look into politics; and "Back
Page," an unconventional look at politics.
