Inside Edition finds an audience

Breaking news about the terrorist attacks continue to be big competition to a lot of entertainment-related syndicated programming. But viewers looking for all the news they can about the events boosted certain magazine strips like Inside Edition.

It scored a 4.2 Nielsen household rating for the period ending Sept. 21 (the week following the terrorist attacks), which is an 8% improvement of how the show was doing this time last year. That's a moderate but still respectable jump considering how much news competition Inside Edition itself has had.

For the week of Sept. 17-21, Inside Edition posted strong performances in the Nielsen weighted metered markets. On KCAL-TV Los Angeles, for instance, Inside Edition (3.2 rating/ 5 share) was 45% higher than last year's comparable period. - Susanne Ault