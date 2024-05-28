Inscape Founder Zeev Neumeier Launches GraySwan To Optimize CTV Ads

Zeev Neumeier, who founded Inscape and was a pioneer in automatic content recognition, is beta-testing his new venture, GraySwan.

GraySwan’s artificial intelligence technology plugs into existing connected TV ad tech stacks to eliminate unusual occurrences — so-called gray swans — and make campaigns run more efficiently.

“Historically, these small frequent events took weeks to identify, and by that time, it was too late,” Neumeier said. “GraySwan surfaces these sorts of problems in real time, which is already saving companies millions of dollars on their bottom line.”

GraySwan has already been integrated with several major CTV publishers and has already driven double-digit improvements in performance, GraySwan said.

Some of the most common gray swans monitored so far are:

Bad pacing setup, which allows high-volume and low-volume line items to deplete at the same numbers.

Bad pricing setup results in some inventory sources not winning bids as often as they should.

Supply or demand partner “degrades” for an hour here and there throughout the day.

GraySwan has been in stealth mode.

It emerges at a time when U.S. advertisers are expected to spend more than $24 billion on programming CTV video.