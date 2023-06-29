Innovid Names Dave Fahey As VP, Agency Partnerships

Innovid said that it hired Dave Fahey as VP, agency partnerships.

Fahey previously had been head of agency partnership at Viant Technology.

In his new job, Fahey will be responsible for growing Innovid’s agency relationship and supporting currency agency business by helping the agency holding companies realize efficiencies and competitive advantages by using Innovid self-service ad serving, cross-platform measurement and data-driven personalization.

“In a market heavily focused on efficiency, performance, and scale, agencies are entrusted to make every advertising dollar count for their clients,” said Dave Helmreich, chief commercial officer at Innovid.

“Throughout his career, Dave has played a pivotal role in shaping strategic agency partnerships globally. With a deep expertise in the digital landscape and an understanding of the ever-evolving technological advancements, he understands how to develop and execute innovative strategies for agencies that maximize both revenue and market share for brands and agencies. His experience will be pivotal for Innovid as our agency relationships continue to grow and we deepen our support of our current agency partners, Helmreich said.

Before Viant, Fahey was global agency lead at Google.

“Agencies are at the forefront of helping advertisers navigate today’s ever-evolving TV landscape, and their role in marrying creative, technology, and data to drive impactful cross-platform reach and outcomes for their clients cannot be understated,” said Fahey. “Innovid is perfectly positioned to support advertising agencies through the delivery, personalization, and measurement of those campaigns, fueled by real-time insights that inform optimizations to meet and exceed client KPIs.”