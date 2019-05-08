Innovid Hires Nielsen Exec to Boost Measurement Efforts

Video advertising platform Innovid has hired Nielsen executive Jessica Hogue to focus on growing Innovid’s measurement capabilities.

Handling the majority of connected TV ad campaigns, Innovid has a lot of data on digital video. In 2018, Innovid announced its accreditation by the Media Rating Council for its over-the-top (OTT) served video ad impression tracking,

As general manager, measurement and analytics at Innovid, Hogue will lead the development of new measurement solutions, particularly in the fast-growing connected TV space, and providing brand with intelligence and insights into data-driven video campaigns.

Hogue previously spent 12 year at Nielsen, where she was senior VP and responsible for the measurement company’s digital; business. She was involved in rolling out Nielsen’s cross-platform measurement system.

“We deliver 200 years of video every day, so by definition we’re already deep in the measurement space," said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid, which measures about a third of U.S. video ad market, including YouTube, Facebook and other desktop platforms as well as mobile and connected TV.

Innovid thinks that while CTV is growing, its trick to gauge because of all the operating systems, devices and remote controls involved. “It’s the Wild West out there,” he said.

As the only company with SDKs installed on all those devices, Innovid is in a unique position if it can take its data and make it useful to marketers and advertisers, Netter said, adding that Hogue would be able to talk to those marketers and determine what they need and how Innovid can deliver.

“So we’re looking at those opportunities now,” said Hogue. “There’s certainly still a need in the market for both insights and understanding.”

Innovid currently has a partnership with Nielsen and partnerships with other audience measurement providers.

“We’ll look to evaluate those partnerships and look where we have something unique we can bring to the market that is not currently available,” Hogue said.