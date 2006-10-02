Innertube launches Hook Me Up

Network series and season premieres continue this week, including on the Web.CBS' innertube broadband channel kicked off its Web-only, short-form series, Hook Me Up, Oct. 2. The reality show features four singles who "brave the world of online dating," with some help from the Internet audience, which gets to vote to determine each dater's online match.

Each single gets four suitors, which Web surfers will cut down to one. Some key piece of information about each prospective dater will be withheld until the end, then revealed to see if that has any impact on the ultimate "love connection."

Voting began at 9 a.m. Monday with voting closed by 5 p.m. of that day. The series airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Dentyne is sponsoring the series, while Sony Ericksson Walkman phones will be integrated into the series.