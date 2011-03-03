Inman Out at Sinclair's WXLV

Ron Inman is no longer the general manager at Sinclair's duopoly in Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem, confirms an operator at the station, who said he departed last week. WXLV is an ABC affiliate and WMYX is a MyNetworkTV affiliate; they're located in DMA No. 47.

Inman took over the stations in 2004. Calls to the stations and to Sinclair headquarters were not returned on short notice.

WXLV has had a unique history with local news, dropping it years ago, then replacing it with Sinclair's centralized News Central content, then scrapping that product as well.

Last month, Sinclair announced it was outsourcing local news to Time Warner Cable as part of a retransmission consent agreement with the cable operator. The ABC network had pushed WXLV to run local news as part of its affiliation agreement.