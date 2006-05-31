Trending

Initiative Taps Fitzpatrick as CSO

By

Initiative Worldwide Wednesday named Janet Fitzpatrick to the role of chief strategic officer, a newly created position at the company.

Based in New York, she will report directly to Initiative CEO Alec Gerster.

Fitzpatrick was most recently VP and director of global marketing for Motorola. Prior to that, she was CEO of Mindshare Japan.

Initiative is a member of the Interpublic Group of Companies.